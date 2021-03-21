$406.60 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $406.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $407.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $406.20 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $349.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.27. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.