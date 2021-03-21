$406.60 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $406.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $407.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $406.20 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $349.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.
In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.27. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $123.52.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
