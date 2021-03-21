$43.24 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post $43.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.44 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $208.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $249.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $356.85 million, with estimates ranging from $261.89 million to $495.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.

GBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,324,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

