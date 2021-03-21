$442.80 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will report sales of $442.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.00 million and the highest is $451.90 million. HEICO posted sales of $468.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.18.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $125.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.94. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $63.82 and a fifty-two week high of $141.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after acquiring an additional 48,683 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 803,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of HEICO by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

