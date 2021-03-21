$452.07 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to report sales of $452.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $454.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $449.41 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $180.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $6,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,521,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $190.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $134.13 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.26. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.55 and a beta of 0.30.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

