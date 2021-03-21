485,000 Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,501,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.53% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $789,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

HYFM stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

