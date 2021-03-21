4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Tops $0.0201 on Exchanges (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $665,234.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00465200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00137616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00055972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.94 or 0.00743884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00074749 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

