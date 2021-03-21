$5.30 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report sales of $5.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $8.73 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $8.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $159.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $695.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $56.24 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $106.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 40.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.