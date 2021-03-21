$5.90 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post $5.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.99 billion and the lowest is $5.82 billion. PayPal posted sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.45 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.10 billion to $31.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,210,000 after buying an additional 45,220 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $241.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.81 and its 200-day moving average is $223.05. The company has a market cap of $282.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

