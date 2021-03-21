$505.70 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to post $505.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.30 million and the lowest is $502.10 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $476.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

AJRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

