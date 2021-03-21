$538.00 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to post $538.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $528.00 million and the highest is $548.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $729.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $589.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.96 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

SKYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

In other news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,043,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 645,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,417,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 873.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 164,627 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

