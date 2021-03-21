54,571 Shares in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Acquired by Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,101,000. BeiGene makes up approximately 12.3% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of BeiGene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene stock traded up $23.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.95. 373,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,358. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.93 and a 200 day moving average of $294.22. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,774,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total transaction of $373,695.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,147,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,754 shares of company stock worth $31,918,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.56.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

