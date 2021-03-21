594,799 Shares in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Acquired by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 594,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of NuVasive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $61,449,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 203,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.08. 1,177,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,090. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -304.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.