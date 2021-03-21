$6.22 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce sales of $6.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.96 billion. The Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $24.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.99 billion to $26.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $26.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of KHC opened at $39.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,091 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

