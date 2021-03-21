$62.95 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post $62.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.90 million to $63.00 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $26.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $276.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.00 million to $278.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $342.95 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $347.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of KRNT opened at $102.69 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.81 and a beta of 1.70.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

