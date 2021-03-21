650,000 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Genworth Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,630,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,064,000 after purchasing an additional 757,033 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,521,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,944 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 7,278,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,384,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 5,987,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 160,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,115,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of GNW opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.08. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.