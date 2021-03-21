$67.07 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report sales of $67.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.70 million. Wingstop posted sales of $55.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $282.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $289.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $327.39 million, with estimates ranging from $314.90 million to $338.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $38,435,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 10,918.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period.

Shares of WING opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.90, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.