$68.42 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to announce sales of $68.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.50 million and the lowest is $68.34 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $69.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $283.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.17 million to $283.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $293.40 million, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $294.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,557,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at $4,185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 39.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 259,870 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 343,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 212,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 196,655 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.