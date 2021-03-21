683 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 683 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,026.96. 2,303,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,672. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,043.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,762.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

