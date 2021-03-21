68,653 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Acquired by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,628,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,228,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,589,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,428.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock worth $60,247,709.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,857. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.35.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

