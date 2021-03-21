76,362 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Acquired by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Euronet Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $3.95 on Friday, reaching $147.79. The company had a trading volume of 672,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,983. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 278.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EEFT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

