$77.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to report sales of $77.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.05 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $70.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $324.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.06 million to $327.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $346.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million.

LINC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 213,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $187.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

