$77.67 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce sales of $77.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the lowest is $69.36 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $112.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $478.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.99 million to $533.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $708.70 million, with estimates ranging from $620.28 million to $780.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $31.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $42,228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $20,391,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $18,797,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 535,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

