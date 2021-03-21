823,412 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 823,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,000. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,227,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,908,648. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.