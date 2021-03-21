851,630 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Bought by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 851,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,202,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Cactus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cactus by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cactus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,460,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cactus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cactus by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHD stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.69. 1,977,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,921. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

In related news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $1,069,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,099.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589 over the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

