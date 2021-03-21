85,835 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of American Campus Communities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 282,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 39,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in American Campus Communities by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

