$87.66 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report sales of $87.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.40 million. Lantheus posted sales of $90.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $389.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $390.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $471.68 million, with estimates ranging from $471.10 million to $472.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

LNTH opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.53 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $74,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $65,820 and sold 40,267 shares worth $740,935. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,550 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 855,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 826,082 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 513.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 797,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 646,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.