89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETNB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of 89bio by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETNB stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 111,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,930. 89bio has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $498.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

