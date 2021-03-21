8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.12 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001306 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

