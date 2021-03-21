AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKFRY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $30.01 on Friday. AB SKF has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

