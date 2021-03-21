Abyss Price Tops $0.0638 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Abyss token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $14.60 million and $835,592.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00050957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.42 or 0.00640513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abyss Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

