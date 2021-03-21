AceD (ACED) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $73,231.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 381.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, AceD has traded up 370.9% against the US dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $73,231.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD token can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 141.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000085 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000098 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a token. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,500,000 tokens. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

