Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 817,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,023,000 after buying an additional 77,656 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,969,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.49. 13,501,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,932,561. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.