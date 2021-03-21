Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Hits $4.58 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 113.1% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $33.82 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,521.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.68 or 0.03107865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.30 or 0.00341266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $525.99 or 0.00914431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.80 or 0.00402980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.19 or 0.00351508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00258379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020844 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

