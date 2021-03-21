AdEx Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $70.31 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $153.88 million and approximately $70.31 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.46 or 0.00644032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,117,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,975,165 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

