Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.68.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $441.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $287.78 and a one year high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.33. The stock has a market cap of $211.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

