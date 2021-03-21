Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,134 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Capital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.68.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $441.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.78 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.33.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

