Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ADVM stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.93. 2,551,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,463. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Machado purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at $900,656.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $108,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35,093 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,062,000 after acquiring an additional 891,466 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

