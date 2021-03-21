Aeon Market Cap Tops $8.40 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Aeon has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $7,768.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.80 or 0.00405166 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

