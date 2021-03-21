Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A opened at $122.69 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

