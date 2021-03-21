Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

API has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of API. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $57.69 on Friday. Agora has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $114.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Agora’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agora will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

