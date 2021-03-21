AidCoin Price Tops $0.0230 on Exchanges (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. AidCoin has a market cap of $980,362.18 and approximately $1,672.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.11 or 0.00645974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00024349 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

AidCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

