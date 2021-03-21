Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $124.86 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Coin Trading

