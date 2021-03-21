Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of AFLYY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.16. 18,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

