Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKBA stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

