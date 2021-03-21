Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.29.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $281,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $541,032. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AKRO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.
About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.
