Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Acquired by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 1.43% of Akoustis Technologies worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 11,371 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 87,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 70,824 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,920. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

