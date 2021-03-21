Alchemy Pay Market Capitalization Tops $13.47 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $13.47 million and $1.84 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.66 or 0.00258244 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00100837 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00053174 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 114.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.