Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $509.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN traded up $15.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $529.46. 1,012,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,047. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $565.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $133.00 and a 12 month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.