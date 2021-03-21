All Sports (SOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.83 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, All Sports has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $37.83 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00051250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.93 or 0.00647485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024425 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

