All Sports (SOC) Market Capitalization Tops $37.09 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. All Sports has a market cap of $37.09 million and $8.85 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00050712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.54 or 0.00646496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00068797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00023651 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

